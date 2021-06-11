Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

CPT stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $135.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.57, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

