Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 323,676 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises about 6.2% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $182,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,303,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,288,000 after purchasing an additional 423,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.57, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.07. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $135.41.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

