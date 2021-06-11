Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -3.5% to -3.0% to $8.39-8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.44 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.900-2.930 EPS.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.