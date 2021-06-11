Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.72 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

