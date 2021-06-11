Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

