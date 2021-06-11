Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives C$216.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$216.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTC.A. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

In other news, Director James Lorne Goodfellow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$207.76, for a total transaction of C$1,246,580.40.

TSE CTC.A traded up C$1.97 on Friday, reaching C$203.89. 99,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,895. The stock has a market cap of C$11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$198.89. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$114.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.