Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $4,017,358.35 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Capital One Financial stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
