Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $4,017,358.35 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on COF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.