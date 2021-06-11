Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.48. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 1,689 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $189,880.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

