Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Up 1,629.3% in May

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a growth of 1,629.3% from the May 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

NYSE CPSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,806. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.