Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Cut by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.79. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,481. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.72 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

