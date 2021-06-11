Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CABGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CABGY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 45,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,853. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.40.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

