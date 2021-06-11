Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

