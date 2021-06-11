Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Steven D. Metzger Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carriage Services stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 366.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

