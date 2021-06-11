Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
