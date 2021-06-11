Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

