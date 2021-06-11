Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.68, for a total value of $13,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $266.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.46. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of -130.08 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Carvana by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

