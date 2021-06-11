Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh Sells 5,804 Shares of Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00.

Shares of CSPR opened at $9.78 on Friday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $405.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

