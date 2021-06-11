CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CBAT opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $413.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.35. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 60.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

