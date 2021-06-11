Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Has $33.96 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920,972 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $33,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 154,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

