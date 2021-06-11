Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Purchases 188,211 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,211 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FE traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $38.53. 35,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,407. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

