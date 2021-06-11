Cbre Clarion Securities LLC Sells 331,190 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 32.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 697,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,190 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $39,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 255,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 125.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 81.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,521 shares of company stock worth $3,723,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $67.87. 17,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,379. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.71.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.