Ccore 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Ccore has a market cap of $19,271.10 and $48.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00058450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.44 or 0.00775518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

