CCUniverse (UVU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $18,434.66 and approximately $18.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008202 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000255 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

