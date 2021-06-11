Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Paul Say Buys 8,000 Shares

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) insider Paul Say purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.67 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of A$53,360.00 ($38,114.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58.

Get Cedar Woods Properties alerts:

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Woods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Woods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.