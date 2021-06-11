CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Down to $23.82

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $21.10. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 16,495 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $906.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.24.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%. On average, research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

