Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.07.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$12.17 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.90.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Director Richard Joseph Marcogliese bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, with a total value of C$49,071.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$98,142.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.