Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Sells $258,000.00 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVCY opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

