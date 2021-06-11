Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $981.50 million. Century Communities posted sales of $776.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $35,717,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 28.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after buying an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Communities stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $66.32. 769,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32. Century Communities has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

