CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 202,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 46,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.