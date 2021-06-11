ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos Sells 30,000 Shares

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Antoine Marcos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20.

CHX traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $26.94. 1,101,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

