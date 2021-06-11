Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 224.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,765 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 214.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 59,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 86,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

NYSE:CVX opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

