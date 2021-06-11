Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush boosted their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shares of CHWY opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.96. Chewy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

