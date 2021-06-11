Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of CHWY traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 561,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,052. Chewy has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.30, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

