Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will announce sales of $3.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.03 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18).

CHMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.19. 493,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,975. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $242.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

