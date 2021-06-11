Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.10 million-424.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.68 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CD traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $16.61. 1,558,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,809. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of -332.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.91.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

