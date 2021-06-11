Chromia Reaches Market Cap of $91.34 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $91.34 million and $61.81 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00022604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.40 or 0.00824618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00087617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045851 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.