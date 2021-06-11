Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,011. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.