CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,976,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,525 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $372,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.