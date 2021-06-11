CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $190.23 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $190,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.49 and a 12 month high of $425.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

