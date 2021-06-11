CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $546.34 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Abbott Laboratories worth $546,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 105,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,611. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

