CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,994 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in VMware by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in VMware by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

VMW opened at $163.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.35. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,586 shares of company stock worth $21,679,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

