CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Garmin by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garmin by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after purchasing an additional 375,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $107,692,000 after purchasing an additional 272,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $142.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.72. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

