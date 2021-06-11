CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $2.31 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

