Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.10 and last traded at $84.93. 6,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 234,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $799.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

