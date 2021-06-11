Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OMAB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ OMAB traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $53.38. 113,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,133. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

