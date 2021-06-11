Citigroup Lowers HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLLGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HLLGY opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $36.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

