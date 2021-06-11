Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $166,208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,783,000 after acquiring an additional 223,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.56. 107,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

