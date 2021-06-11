Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $280,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,644,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

