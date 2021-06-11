City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells £232,200 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 43,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £232,200 ($303,370.79).
Shares of CLIG opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.21. City of London Investment Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company has a market cap of £276.71 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
City of London Investment Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.