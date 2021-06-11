City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Sells £232,200 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Barry M. Olliff sold 43,000 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £232,200 ($303,370.79).

Shares of CLIG opened at GBX 546 ($7.13) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 538.21. City of London Investment Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($7.32). The company has a market cap of £276.71 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

