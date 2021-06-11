Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $786.92 million, a PE ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,763. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

