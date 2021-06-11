Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2.20 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Shares of CCO stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

